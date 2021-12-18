Ask the Expert
Cordele church to hold food and prayer distribution Saturday

Jerry Johnson, Mobile Manna Pantry Coordinator
Jerry Johnson, Mobile Manna Pantry Coordinator
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Northern Heights Baptist Church will hold a food and prayer distribution on Saturday, Dec. 18. for the Cordele and Crisp County community.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the church, 1102 East 8th Avenue, and will last until all the food is given out.

Participants must be present to receive food. The limit is one box per family and you must be at least 18 years old to participate. USDA income guidelines apply.

First come, first served.

The church also said the first 250 participants will receive a special treat.

This event is a partnership with Second Harvest of South Georgia and a part of the church’s Manna Mobile Pantry.

For more information, contact Jerry Johnson at (229) 276-0087, email jeroldjohnson@bellsouth.net or any member of the church.

