Brooks County football celebrates with championship parade and block party

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - After 27 years the Brooks County Trojans can finally celebrate like champions. They had to do a few more things to close their 2021 season off which was a block party and parade.

“It was a lot of doubt. People we doubting us. They were like we were going to fall short just like we did the past two years and it just motivated us a lot and we just practiced hard and then we gave it all we got” said Jamal Sanders.

Those doubts and motivation turned into a ride on North Court Street for the Trojans.

Their 27 year drought came to an end when they defeated the 2 time defending champions Irwin County.

The Trojans had a day by continuing their 40 points or more average with a 56 to 28 score over the Indians.

The lead catalyst for most of those touchdowns was 2,000 yard rusher and 6,000 career overall senior running back Omari Arnold, and he wanted quarterback Jamal Sanders and the rest of the younger guys to realize what’s in front of them.

“For the guys next year or going on, always battle through adversity, it’s going to be sometimes when you want to give up and you just got to fight through that and play your hardest” said Arnold.

Head coach Maurice Freeman was the coach that won Brooks County’s first title back in 1994.

He detailed the difference between each title.

“The guys jelled quickly that first time and we were nobodies.. nobody knew much about us and we slipped up on a lot folks. This year we just had an offense explosion so you got to play catch up football every game” said Freeman.

Coach Freeman left the program after some disagreements with the program but later on down the line this is where he wanted to be.

He even took a pay cut to return.

He also expressed his appreciation for the city of Quitman.

“I wouldn’t have dreamed it would’ve been like this. This community is outstanding, they’ve come and done a lot of things. They’re assisting us with buying the rings. Man we’re halfway there, we’re over halfway there now. So we’re just enjoying and living the life” said Freeman.

Coach Freeman said the Trojans will now be the hunted and they will be ready for next year.

