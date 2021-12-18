Andersonville to honor fallen military soldiers with ‘Wreaths Across America’ Saturday

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Wreaths Across America will be held across the nation, including at Andersonville National Historic Site.

Andersonville’s resource management official Jody May says this is a proud moment to honor America’s past service members.

“Wreaths Across America is a national program with the mission of placing wreaths on the graves of military service members buried in national cemeteries across the country, with them.”

The event starts at noon with a ceremony then the laying of the wreaths across the graves. The ceremony will be open to the public with limited seating available.

Park entrance and the event are free.

Wreaths no larger than 20 inches and floral blankets no larger than 2 feet by 3 feet are permitted in the cemetery. Wreaths should be brought in person, or delivered by a florist, directly to the gravesite.

In order to participate, you must fill out volunteer and photo release forms.

To find the location of a specific grave, go to the National Cemetery Administration’s Grave Locator, search the grave finder kiosk at the Andersonville National Cemetery office, or call or stop by the National Prisoner of War Museum.

