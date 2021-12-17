Train derailed in Turner Co.

SYCAMORE, Ga. (WALB) - A train derailment has happened in Turner County, according to Turner County EMA officials.

It happened in Sycamore on Highway 41 from Bussey Road to Highway 32. The call came in around 7:30 a.m.

Highway 41 from Bussey Road to Highway 32 is closed and South Railroad Avenue is also closed from Bussey Road to Highway 32.

Officials said there are no injuries that they’re aware of and at this time, do not know of any hazards.

Officials said it looks like 300 yards at least or more, or a quarter-mile, of the train being derailed. The tracks are also damaged.

The train belongs to Norfolk Southern, according to officials.

The Sycamore Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Sycamore Fire Department, Turner County Fire Rescue and the Ashburn Police Department are all on scene.

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester is asking people to avoid the area.

