‘They were two peas in a pod’: Albany family sees closure after 2 sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is finally getting justice four years after her son was murdered and her daughter was brutally assaulted.

Albany Police said 21-year-old Anthony Wright was shot and killed at an apartment complex back in 2017.

The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office said Darius Williams was charged with felony murder. Williams was been sentenced to life in prison with parole. Ophelia Haggerty was initially charged with party to a crime. She was later charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. Recently, she made a plea deal in Dougherty County Superior Court. She was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Cathy Cody Jones, the victims’ mother, said June 11, 2017 changed her life in many ways.

“I believe there’s never, ever getting over it. It’s how you get through it. Anthony, if he was alive, he’d be 27, Jazmen would be 28. They were two peas in a pod,” said Jones.

Cathy Cody Jones' daughter Jazmen was also injured in the incident. (WALB)

Police said arguments over social media led to the incident.

″Jazmen has no mobility in either of her arms where she can really use them for a long period of time,” said Jones.

That’s because Jazmen was defending herself. Jones said she also has renal kidney failure, congestive heart failure and high blood pressure.

“My prayer is that God allows my baby to live instead of just exist because when she testified under oath that what she said she felt like she was doing,” said Jones.

Jones is helping families who lost loved ones either to COVID-19 or by a crime.

″I know COVID and my son’s death are two different levels. I couldn’t go look at him. They wouldn’t let me go in the gate. It was like he was ripped from my life and that’s what COVID’s done, ripped people from Earth,” said Jones.

Jones started “Boxed with Love” in 2019 and just recently expanded to Box with Love Resource Center at a new location.

“I had this thought in my mind, I cannot keep living June 11, 2017, over and over. You cannot help people if you don’t allow help to help you. This building we’re sitting in today is actually the school my son graduated from (with) ‘most likely to succeed.’ I remember him just inspiring me. I miss his wisdom,” said Jones.

Jones gives much of her success to God. She said if you’re in a situation like this, seek help and be open to getting it.

“Sometimes, spirit of pride is what’s not allowing people to get the help they need. People want to say ‘they’re okay,’ ‘you’re lying.’ How I know, I’m someone who did it,” said Jones.

She said now that her family has justice, there was one more thing she needed to do before she got closure.

“My biggest emotion was I got to tell this young lady face to face that I forgive her,” said Jones.

