Santa makes surprise visit at Terrell Co. youth center

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The kids at a Terrell County youth center got to experience Christmas a week early.

“I’m so happy Santa came to us. I knew it was coming but I just figured it out a few minutes ago, but I just wanted to see if it was real,” said Nasir Wilson.

Nasir Wilson and Brooklyn Rhylb said they wanted to see if Santa was real. (WALB)

Santa was in the flesh Thursday night at the second annual drive-by Santa event.

“Lots of things, bikes, toys, anything the kids want, Santa brought,” said Santa Claus himself.

It was Terrell County Schools’ last day of school, so Positive Direction’s Director Dorothy Tomlin wanted to send them off on a good note.

“Funds were donated and we did a sample of what would you like for Christmas and based on what the children tell us, we go out and purchase the gifts to make sure they are getting what they wanted,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin said it cost thousands of dollars, but she emphasized that what’s important is the kids have a wonderful holiday season.

She also said this style of giving can be beneficial for people’s health.

“That way, we don’t have to worry about an outbreak. Bringing them all in the gym or inside the building. They just drive by and we’re outside, so we can greet them from the car, Merry Christmas, give them their gifts and they could move on,” said Tomlin.

Positive Direction Founder and Director Dorothy Tomlin said the gifts cost thousands of dollars, but she emphasized that what's important is the kids having a wonderful holiday season. (WALB)

The Dawson Fire Department heard the rumors of Santa making a visit, so the firefighters came down to check out the event.

“Show love to our community and do what we are supposed to do, which is support each other. We don’t mind coming out. If they call us every year, we’re gonna come out and support because that’s our people,” said Donny Johnson.

Santa’s last remarks were “it’s time to get back to the North Pole.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.