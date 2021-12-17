Record warmth ahead of rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with patches of light rain/drizzle and mild 70s Thursday. Early evening rain continues mostly along and east of I-75. Tonight widespread fog becomes dense across #SGA therefore a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10am Friday. Visibility will be lower to less than 1/4 mile. Be safe, slow down, use low beam lights and allow yourself extra time. Clouds linger with an isolated shower or two highs rise into the upper 70s low 80s. Albany’s forecast high of 80° would tie its record.

The unseasonably warm air holds into the weekend. Saturday more record warmth with highs upper 70s low 80s. Rain to our west moves into SGA late afternoon into the overnight. Showers early Sunday taper off by midday. As a cold front passes cooler air filters in dropping temperatures 15-20° with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The more seasonal temperatures arrive to kick off the holiday week. However more rain is on tap Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures remain near to slightly below average upper 50s to mid 60s with tons of sunshine the later half of the week.

Christmas Day looking good with sunshine and mild mid to upper 60s around 70.

