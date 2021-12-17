Ask the Expert
Professionals: With rise in accidental deaths, now is time to learn how to properly handle a gun

Shooting courses are available at Mike's Shooting Range in Albany.
Shooting courses are available at Mike's Shooting Range in Albany.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Experts said each year, hundreds of people die because of accidental gun shootings.

Guns are often a popular gift during the holidays. With a rising amount of gun owners in the United States, safety professionals said now is the time to get trained.

“There’s been millions of new gun owners in the last two years, but when I look at the different groups that I belong to, we’re not necessarily seeing a huge influx of students that are coming,” said Charles Goodson of ESC Firearms.

Goodson teaches classes on Saturdays usually. His classes range from first aid to manipulation of a gun.

At Buffalo Soldiers, a women’s gun safety training program out of Atlanta, they have one thing in mind for women who come to their classes.

“The ability to operate and own a firearm and do it at the highest level possible,” Rue Clark, Buffalo Soliders founder, said.

Charles Goodson demonstrates the learning technique of his classes.
Charles Goodson demonstrates the learning technique of his classes.(WALB)

Clark said safety classes are key before picking up a gun.

“Safety classes are going to teach you everything you need to know about your firearm. We’re afraid of the things that we don’t know,” Clark said. “Most people don’t know the inner workings of a firearm. When you take a basic and safety class, you’ll learn the components of a gun.”

Taz Ogletree, a firearms safety officer for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said parents of young kids shouldn’t be alarmed if their kids are interested in shooting guns. Ogletree said to take them shooting when they’re old enough.

“Take the curiosity factor away. If your children are interested in shooting, take them shooting. Let them know if they want to shoot, you will take them. But they are not to operate a firearm in your home without your permission,” Ogletree said.

Ogletree also said if you are alone at a range, ask for a firearms operator.

Click here to schedule a course in Albany and click here for information on joining Buffalo Soldiers gun club.

