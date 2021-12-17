Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Phoebe releases latest COVID-19 update

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Health System released its latest COVD-19 patient update.

As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 13
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 6
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,457
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 391
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 104
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 76,105

“This week, the CDC warned of expected substantial growth in COVID cases nationwide over the next week, likely followed by an extended surge, fueled by the ongoing delta variant and predicted rapid growth of the omicron variant,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO. “We are fortunate that our cases are relatively low right now in south Georgia, but based on what is happening all across the country, we do not expect that to last long. We strongly encourage all eligible individuals to receive a COVID vaccine and booster shot, and please be cautious as you travel and gather over the holidays. By doing so, you will not only protect yourself and your loved ones, you will be supporting our healthcare warriors. They have served you so admirably over the last 21 months, and we certainly do not want them – and our communities – to endure another major surge.”

Advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for safer celebrations over the holidays includes:

  • Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children, by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.
  • Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings and you are not fully vaccinated.
  • Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.
  • Outdoors is safer than indoors.
  • Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
  • If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.
  • Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
  • People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected, even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional vaccine dose. They should take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask.
  • You might choose to wear a mask if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.
  • If you are gathering with a group of people from multiple households and potentially from different parts of the country, you could consider additional precautions.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Candla
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
Albany police said the two men — Willie Earl Simmons, Jr., left, and Ja'Onterius Zackery, right...
2 persons of interest sought, another arrested in fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Cook County
Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge
Colquitt County
Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident
Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests
7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison

Latest News

Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said UPS Healthcare has delivered one billion...
UPS Healthcare: 1 billion COVID vaccines delivered across the globe in a year
Tuesday marks one year since the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Peach...
Tuesday marks 1 year of COVID vaccine arriving in Ga.
The Sleep Center is at South Georgia Medical Center.
SGMC Sleep Center helping treat sleep disorders
SGMC is providing a new method for carpal tunnel release.
South Ga. doctor provides alternative carpal tunnel treatment