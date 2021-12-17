Phoebe releases latest COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Health System released its latest COVD-19 patient update.

As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 13

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 6

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,457

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 391

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 104

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 76,105

“This week, the CDC warned of expected substantial growth in COVID cases nationwide over the next week, likely followed by an extended surge, fueled by the ongoing delta variant and predicted rapid growth of the omicron variant,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO. “We are fortunate that our cases are relatively low right now in south Georgia, but based on what is happening all across the country, we do not expect that to last long. We strongly encourage all eligible individuals to receive a COVID vaccine and booster shot, and please be cautious as you travel and gather over the holidays. By doing so, you will not only protect yourself and your loved ones, you will be supporting our healthcare warriors. They have served you so admirably over the last 21 months, and we certainly do not want them – and our communities – to endure another major surge.”

Advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for safer celebrations over the holidays includes:

Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children, by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.

Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings and you are not fully vaccinated.

Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.

Outdoors is safer than indoors.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.

Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected, even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional vaccine dose. They should take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask.

You might choose to wear a mask if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.

If you are gathering with a group of people from multiple households and potentially from different parts of the country, you could consider additional precautions.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.