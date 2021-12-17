Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Candla
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
fresh produce
New grocery store opens in Albany
Albany police said the two men — Willie Earl Simmons, Jr., left, and Ja'Onterius Zackery, right...
2 persons of interest sought, another arrested in fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Colquitt County
Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident
Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests
7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison

Latest News

FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
Cook County
Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement