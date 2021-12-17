Ask the Expert
Ga. spaceport decision near, but more study needed, FAA says

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.” (Spaceport Camden via AP)(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency expects to announce its decision Monday on whether to allow a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from coastal Georgia.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration is emphasizing that a license authorizing Camden County to operate a spaceport would not yet permit the launch of any rockets.

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File)(CHRIS VIOLA | AP)

In a letter released Friday by the FAA, the agency said a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched.

Camden County has spent nearly 10 years and $10 million on the project.

Opponents have gone to court to try to block the county from purchasing land for the spaceport.

