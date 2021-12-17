Ga. spaceport decision near, but more study needed, FAA says
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency expects to announce its decision Monday on whether to allow a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from coastal Georgia.
However, the Federal Aviation Administration is emphasizing that a license authorizing Camden County to operate a spaceport would not yet permit the launch of any rockets.
In a letter released Friday by the FAA, the agency said a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched.
Camden County has spent nearly 10 years and $10 million on the project.
Opponents have gone to court to try to block the county from purchasing land for the spaceport.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.