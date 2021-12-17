Ga. spaceport decision near, but more study needed, FAA says

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency expects to announce its decision Monday on whether to allow a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from coastal Georgia.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration is emphasizing that a license authorizing Camden County to operate a spaceport would not yet permit the launch of any rockets.

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File) (CHRIS VIOLA | AP)

In a letter released Friday by the FAA, the agency said a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched.

Camden County has spent nearly 10 years and $10 million on the project.

Opponents have gone to court to try to block the county from purchasing land for the spaceport.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.