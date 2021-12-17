Dense morning and then near record warmth this afternoon. Less for to start Saturday and even more warmth in the afternoon. Showers and storms will be likely by evening. Rain chances linger Sunday morning. Temperatures cool into the 60s and then the 50s Monday. Rain chances rise back up and rain is likely Tuesday with chilly temperatures. Drier Wednesday with colder starts in the upper 30s. A warming trend takes over to end the week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.