Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Weekend turns wet. Much cooler next week
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dense morning and then near record warmth this afternoon. Less for to start Saturday and even more warmth in the afternoon. Showers and storms will be likely by evening. Rain chances linger Sunday morning. Temperatures cool into the 60s and then the 50s Monday. Rain chances rise back up and rain is likely Tuesday with chilly temperatures. Drier Wednesday with colder starts in the upper 30s. A warming trend takes over to end the week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Memorial Candla
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
Albany police said the two men — Willie Earl Simmons, Jr., left, and Ja'Onterius Zackery, right...
2 persons of interest sought, another arrested in fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Colquitt County
Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident
Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests
7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison
Cook County
Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Record warmth ahead of rain and cooler temps
Record warmth into the weekend
First Alert Weather Thursday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather