Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. spoke, arrested during Albany Movement 60 years ago

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, we go back in history. On December 16, 1961, the Albany Civil Rights Movement exploded.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested, along with hundreds of other African Americans, during a march through the city, pushing for desegregation.

When local civil rights leaders invited Dr. King to come to Southwest Georgia, the Albany Movement was already in motion. Dr. King’s speech on December 15th and the protest the following day really energized the cause.

Black activist Frank Wilson talked with WALB’s Alicia Lewis about how Dr. King became the voice of those who felt voiceless during these times.

He says he was not in attendance of the march but remembers being at a Moultrie High School and watching the news as things were going on.

“So Albany, and I think many people missed the fact that Albany was the first city to have a massive demonstration that addressed all of the city hills, all of the institutions of segregation all at one time,” said Wilson.

It was Dr. Charles Sherrod, the key organizer for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) that helped bring discipline and direction to the Albany Movement with the teaching of the “how to’s.”

Shirley and Charles Sherrod (Source: WALB)

“How to protest, how to sit-in, how to exercise, the non-violent side of the movement, and so I think you cannot talk about the Albany Movement and not talk about Rev. Charles Sherrod,” Wilson said.

Rev. Charles Sherrod’s wife, Shirley Sherrod spoke with us about her husband’s involvement in the Albany Movement.

She too joined the Albany Movement in 1965 to help her husband in bringing change to the city. The two are the head of the Southwest Georgia Community Project, and both are still very present in the community.

