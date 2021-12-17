Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County school officials are allowing students the option to stay home on Friday due to a nationwide TikTok challenge of multiple school shootings, according to a Facebook post by the district.

The post stated though the threats are deemed to be fake, they are taking the safety of the students very seriously.

Students have the option of staying home and attendance will not count or going to school while security is on high alert for all schools.

No book bags will be allowed. Extra law enforcement will be present at all Cook County schools Friday.

