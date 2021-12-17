Ask the Expert
Cook Co. students able to stay home from school Friday due to nationwide TikTok challenge

Cook County
Cook County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County school officials are allowing students the option to stay home on Friday due to a nationwide TikTok challenge of multiple school shootings, according to a Facebook post by the district.

The post stated though the threats are deemed to be fake, they are taking the safety of the students very seriously.

Students have the option of staying home and attendance will not count or going to school while security is on high alert for all schools.

No book bags will be allowed. Extra law enforcement will be present at all Cook County schools Friday.

We are sorry for the late hour notice, but we were just made aware of a nationwide Tik Tok Challenge of multiple school...

Posted by Cook County Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

