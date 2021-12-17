Baconton church gives out turkeys, greens for holiday season

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - People from Mitchell, Baker and Dougherty counties received a free turkey, greens and a $20 gift card.

“This event coming up to Christmas is more impactful for us being that there are a lot of families who need a little extra boost during this particular holiday season. And actually, this is the season for giving and our church again wants to be a blessing to the community,” said Pastor Lawrence Knighton.

Pastor Lawrence Knighton and St. James Baptist church held one of their turkey and greens giveaways at the Camilla Department of Family Children Services. (WALB)

Knighton and St. James Baptist Church held one of their turkey and greens giveaways at the Camilla Department of Family Children Services.

Knighton’s church has hosted this event for the past 15 years.

He detailed how community members pitch in to continue these giveaways.

“We had one gentleman that donated a $1,000 check. This is what we do on a regular basis, so my thing is when people see that you’re being a blessing to the community, other people will make sure that God continues to do great things as it relates to ministering through you,” said Knighton.

Mattie Lallemand has heard about these giveaways but hasn't had the chance to make it due to transportation. But on Thursday, she found a way by getting a ride from people in Camilla. (WALB)

Knighton’s friend, Mattie Lallemand, has heard about these giveaways but hasn’t had the chance to make it because of a lack of transportation. But Thursday, she found a way by getting a ride from people in Camilla.

“Support, and you get a free turkey and some greens go good for Christmas and New Year’s, so it’s a good thing. And a lot of people need it,” said Lallemand.

