Albany man sentenced in federal gun case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man with several prior felony convictions was sentenced Thursday for a federal firearms violation resulting from a Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) investigation.

Lenwood Thomas, 40, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced Thomas on each conviction to serve 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, both sentences to be served at the same time.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Armed career criminals face steep federal penalties when they choose to repeatedly break the law while possessing guns,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Under Project Safe Neighborhoods, our office is aligning with locals in the communities we serve and our law enforcement partners at every level to make strategic decisions aimed at decreasing violent crime across Southwest Georgia and the entire Middle District of Georgia.”

Background:

Court documents say on Feb. 28, 2020, Thomas was on parole when officers with the Department of Community Supervision and the Dougherty County Police Department conducted a search of his home, based on evidence that Thomas was conducting illegal drug sales.

Officers say they found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his home, along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. At the time, the firearm was found in Thomas’ possession, he had numerous felony convictions.

After that incident, a release said Thomas was arrested on an unreleased matter on June 14, 2021. Thomas had outstanding arrest warrants at the time and was spotted by an investigator with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. During the attempted stop, Thomas drove away from the officers, committing several traffic violations in an attempt to escape but eventually lost control of his vehicle.

When the vehicle ran into a ditch, Thomas ran away from the scene and was chased by an officer. During the chase on foot, Thomas threw items out of the bag he was carrying, including illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a BMW key fob, according to a press release.

Also, when Thomas was in the Dougherty County Jail, he was recorded telling a family member that he had “5 1/2 outfits” in the trunk of his BMW and asked the family member to get in touch with someone who would know what to do with them.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the BMW, finding 167.4 grams of cocaine in the trunk and a 9mm pistol.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Dougherty County Police Department and Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

