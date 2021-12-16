Valdosta PD looking for McDonald’s armed robber

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is investigating a Tuesday night armed robbery at a McDonald’s.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the 715 South Patterson St. location.

A resident, sitting in the drive-thru, called police and said a man wearing all black with a handgun, run behind the front counter. The caller told police the suspect then ran from the restaurant. An employee also told police that the suspect robbed the restaurant and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

