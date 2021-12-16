Ask the Expert
Unseasonably warm and dry into the weekend

By Associated Press and Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with warm 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight fair with patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 50s. The unseasonably warm temperatures extend into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-upper 70s low 80s and lows mid-upper 50s low 60s. The warmer air precedes a cold front that’ll bring rain and a drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Until the front arrives patchy morning fog gives way to a sun/cloud mix. Rain returns Saturday with chances extending into next week.

Cooler air takes over Sunday which drops temperatures back to average. Highs Sunday mid 60s then upper 50s low 60s into midweek while lows drop into the mid-upper 40s.

The holiday week dries out Wednesday with near average temperatures and tons of sunshine. Looking ahead to Christmas Day sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

