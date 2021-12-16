Ask the Expert
Supply shortages impacting meals at Coffee Co. Schools

Coffee County Nutrition Director Dawn Lewis said they serve around 7,500 lunches a day and in the last couple of weeks, their schools have been experiencing shortages of paper products, like food trays and disposable cups.(Coffee County Facebook)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County Schools is experiencing the challenges of keeping supplies in demand for students.

These shortages across Southwest Georgia have become a huge concern.

Coffee County Nutrition Director Dawn Lewis said they serve around 7,500 lunches a day and in the last couple of weeks, their schools have been experiencing shortages of paper products, like food trays and disposable cups.

Providing the kids with hot and healthy meal options is what she and her staff strive to accomplish daily. However, Lewis said it’s gotten harder because of the supply limitations.

So far, the school system has been able to adjust its menu based on what’s coming in on its distributers’ shipments.

“We know a week ahead of time what’s going to be in and what we’re gonna be shorted, so we just make adjustments weekly on what we’re gonna do,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she and her staff are grateful for the community support they receive from the parents and staff.

The support from a Douglas farm has also contributed by giving the schools fresh fruits and vegetables to help kids still be able to eat a balanced meal daily.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

