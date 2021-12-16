South Georgia represented well in day one of signing period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The early signing period for high school football players to officially ink the dotted line and take the next step opened Wednesday morning.

And South Georgia was well represented.

Lee County

Linebacker Quavian Carter and Safety Malcolm Jones will go from Trojans to Spartans as they signed with Michigan State.

Offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp will be signing with Florida State University.

Tight end Tyrus Washington will be heading to the University of Arkansas.

Outside linebacker Jaron Willis decided to commit to the University of Mississippi.

Far-left to right Malcolm Jones, Quavian Carter, Tyrus Washington, Qua'shon Sapp, and Jaron Willis (WALB)

The players reflected on how special this day was.

“Just felt like the SEC would get you more in the league and it just felt like I always dreamed about watching it growing up. I’m soaking everything in and now Ole Miss was just the best fit,” Willis said.

Sapp added, “Football has really been a passion for me and I used to look at it differently sometimes because I just didn’t see it moving fast enough for me and the success of it moving fast.”

Lowndes

Quarterback Jarcarri Brown is taking his talents to Miami University.

Linebacker DeAunte Hunter is headed to South Florida to play for the Bulls.

Defensive Back Josh Pickett will suit up for Mercer.

Ezekial Duncan is headed west to play for Northern Arizona.

Jacarri Brown signs with Miami University (Source: WALB)

Thomasville

Safety Joe Williams is staying in the Peach State to play for Kennesaw State.

Thomasville's Joe Williams signs with Kennesaw State (Source: WALB)

Williams expressed his excitement to play at the next level, “There are a lot of people that have been through Thomasville and represented and now I get to do it. I get to have free education and pursue my dream. I told my dad, I text my mom because she wasn’t there, I told them this is the place.”

Valdosta

Cornerback JaDarian Rhym committed to Auburn University after recently de-committing from Louisiana State University

Offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak chose North Carolina State over the University of Louisville.

Defensive back Isaiah Hollins is staying in the Peach State and is getting ready to become a Georgia State panther.

The University of Central Arkansas will be getting a jack of all trades with athlete Chris Wolfe.

The two defensive backs detailed their reasons on why they chose their schools.

(Far left to right) JaDarian Rhym, Jacarrius Peak, Isaiah Hollins, and Chris Wolfe (WALB)

Rhym said, “I had a good relationship with Coach O and Coach Ramey was the main part of my recruiting and when they left. Auburn started getting at me hard and we just built a great relationship.”

Hollins said, “It just felt like family, and ever since my official visit when I went there, I just fell in love with it, just felt like the right move and that’s what I wanted to do.”

