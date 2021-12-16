New Albany city manager named

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new leader at the helm for the City of Albany.

Albany City Commissioners named Steven Carter as the new city manager for the Good Life City. Carter was named city manager in a 5-2 vote during a called meeting on Thursday.

Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young were the lone dissenting votes.

Howard said while he was voting no, he would “work with (Carter) in the next two years and (he) will be a cheerleader to support” Carter.

The contract approved for Carter includes a $200,000 annual salary and a $12,000 sign-on bonus.

In March, Carter was named interim city manager.

“(Carter) is a driven, assertive executive who is devoted to achieving success at every level,” the city said in a release.

As city manager, Carter will oversee 23 departments.

For the past four years and prior to the interim city manager role, Carter was chief information officer for Albany and Dougherty County and assistant city manager.

