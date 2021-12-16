Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man sentenced on over 30 sex offenses

Lloyd Aiello
Lloyd Aiello
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia police officer was sentenced after he was indicted on a slew of child molestation and sex offense charges, according to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Lloyd Aiello was indicted on 32 charges of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated sexual battery, among other charges.

GBI investigates man arrested for 30+ counts of sex offenses in Grady Co.

Aiello was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kevin Chason to three consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years to serve in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously said in 2019, the charges stemmed from assaults that were reported to have happened between 2011-2017.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Candla
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
fresh produce
New grocery store opens in Albany
Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.
APD investigating Tuesday home invasion
Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests
7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison
Colquitt County
Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident

Latest News

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Memorial Candla
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
The grant is from NextEra Energy Resources, a company that is building a solar farm in Lee...
Lee Co. Middle School awarded $50K classroom makeover grant
Steven Carter was named the permanent Albany city manager on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
New Albany city manager named