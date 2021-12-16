Man sentenced on over 30 sex offenses

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia police officer was sentenced after he was indicted on a slew of child molestation and sex offense charges, according to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Lloyd Aiello was indicted on 32 charges of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated sexual battery, among other charges.

Aiello was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kevin Chason to three consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years to serve in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously said in 2019, the charges stemmed from assaults that were reported to have happened between 2011-2017.

