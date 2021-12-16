Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in fatal Albany drive-by shooting

Jauron Brown, 28, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and...
Jauron Brown, 28, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during certain crimes in connection to the shooting death of Montravious Gibson, 34.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a November fatal Albany drive-by shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Jauron Brown, 28, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during certain crimes in connection to the shooting death of Montravious Gibson, 34.

Gibson was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 600 block of West First Avenue on Nov. 5.

Brown is in the Dougherty County Jail, according to APD.

On Tuesday-(December 14, 2021), warrants were taken for Jauron Brown’s arrest. Brown, 28, is being charged with Murder,...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday.
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.
APD investigating Tuesday home invasion
fresh produce
New grocery store opens in Albany
Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Latest News

The Valdosta Police Department is looking for information about the suspect, pictured above, in...
Valdosta PD looking for McDonald’s armed robber
WALB
Lee Co. Middle School West Students Host Food Drive for Holidays
Lee County
Commissioners: ‘Lee Co. is in the best financial condition in its history’
Traffic alert
City closes lanes of Albany roads for repairs