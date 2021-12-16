Man arrested in fatal Albany drive-by shooting
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a November fatal Albany drive-by shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Jauron Brown, 28, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during certain crimes in connection to the shooting death of Montravious Gibson, 34.
Gibson was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 600 block of West First Avenue on Nov. 5.
Brown is in the Dougherty County Jail, according to APD.
