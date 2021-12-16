Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Middle School awarded $50K classroom makeover grant

The grant is from NextEra Energy Resources, a company that is building a solar farm in Lee...
By Molly Godley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Middle School was awarded a $50,000 classroom makeover grant.

The grant is from NextEra Energy Resources, a company that is building a solar farm in Lee County.

The principal said this grant will go towards improving education for all of the students in the middle school, but it’s specifically intended to help with STEM education.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It’s dedicated to teaching these subjects in a hands-on environment.

NextEra Energy Vice President Stuart McCurdy said they hope this grant will grow the middle...
NextEra Energy Vice President Stuart McCurdy said they hope this grant will grow the middle school’s STEM program and help the future workforce.

“When we engage in communities, we’re very excited to find opportunities to be able to support those things at the earliest stages in people’s lives,” said McCurdy.

The money will go toward updating stem lab equipment. Those are things like 3D printers, computers and building drones.

“I know you’re looking at robotics and drones as opportunities in what you’re learning in your program. So, we’re excited that that lines up. Maybe some of y’all will find yourselves working with us in the future at some point or companies like ours,” said McCurdy.

He said STEM is a critical resource to the type of people they employ on solar plants.

Eighth grader Tamara Jackson said she loves STEM because of the opportunities it opens.
Eighth grader Tamara Jackson said she loves STEM because of the opportunities it opens.

“For me, I want to be an engineer when I grow up, so it gets you way ahead of the schedule. You’re already prepared, and it gives you scholarships you don’t even know for the STEM. So many opportunities for future generations,” said Jackson.

She had a few words of wisdom for other students who may be interested.

“It might be hard at first but it’s really worth it for the future. It will really help you and you won’t even know it,” said Jackson.

The school’s principal said all students at the school will have access to the updates in the program, not just a select few.

