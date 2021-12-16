Ask the Expert
Foster, ‘furever’ homes needed for Nashville shelter dogs

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Dog shelters are fighting an overpopulation problem in southwest Georgia. There are hundreds more dogs than there are families that want dogs.

Danielle Cross, Cross Critters Resort and Rescue owner, said in Nashville, there are four full animal shelters. Two out of the four of them are control shelters. This means they have to put the dogs down to make room for other dogs.

“We try to get them out before that happens. We’re successful many times and many times we are not successful,” Cross said.

Cross said she is extremely passionate about helping find dogs new, loving and safe families that will adopt the furry friends in her shelter.

Cross Critters Rescue offers foster homes. This allows dogs to be able to get familiar with being in a family environment before getting adopted.

Foster dog dad Tom Ostermeyer said it’s been rewarding for him and his wife to foster 120 dogs.

Cross said it can take dogs anywhere from three days, three weeks and three months to get accustomed to living in a home.

She encourages the community to be patient before letting your furry friend go because you could be saving a life.

