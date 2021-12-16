Fitzgerald football celebrates big win with State Championship Parade

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes are coming in hot with their big state championship win over Thomasville. On Wednesday, the team celebrated with a parade downtown.

Fitzgerald Cheerleaders (WALB)

The school’s athletic director, Jason McDonald spoke to us about how much this win meant to the school.

Fitzgerald Football’s State Championship Parade (WALB)

But he wasn’t the only one that was excited. The whole town was out to celebrate and starting running back Denoriis Goodwin and his family came out to show the whole team support.

They couldn’t be happier to see this much support for the team.

Starting running back for Fitzgerald Football Denoriis Goodwin Jr. and his mother and father - Denoriis Goodwin and Natasha Foster (WALB)

“It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful. I, we couldn’t ask for much better support. It’s just wonderful. It makes you feel good,” said Denoriis Goodwin’s mother, Natasha Foster.

Fitzgerald Football’s State Championship Parade (WALB)

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the festivities to see the state championship trophy, it will be housed in Fitzgerald High School’s new facility that will be located on Highway 129. That facility should be open this upcoming spring.

Fitzgerald Football fans (WALB)

