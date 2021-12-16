Plenty of clouds and a slight chance of shower. Highs reach the mid 70s Today and then near 80 Friday and Saturday which is near record levels. Rain chances rise to the likely side by Saturday evening. Drier and cooler Sunday. A cool start to next week with rain returning by Tuesday. drier by Wednesday and seasonable.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

