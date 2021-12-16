Ask the Expert
Warm to wet to cool
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Plenty of clouds and a slight chance of shower. Highs reach the mid 70s Today and then near 80 Friday and Saturday which is near record levels. Rain chances rise to the likely side by Saturday evening. Drier and cooler Sunday. A cool start to next week with rain returning by Tuesday. drier by Wednesday and seasonable.

