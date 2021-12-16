Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - An elderly man’s death has been ruled an accident after he was crushed by his tractor, according to the Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

Colin White, 91, was killed Tuesday afternoon at his home on Cool Springs Ellenton Road in Norman Park.

Brock said it appears White was cranking the tractor while it was in gear. When it jumped, it knocked him down and ran over him.

Click here to read Colin White’s full obituary.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.