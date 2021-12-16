Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cook’s new head coach wants new mindset for football team

Coach Byron Slack said he's eager to get things rolling in January.
Coach Byron Slack said he's eager to get things rolling in January.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of the Hornets’ family and friends were in attendance to see their new head football coach, Byron Slack.

Coach Slack will be making history at Cook by being the first African-American head coach in their school history.

He said he wants to do whatever to help his team get to the next level on and off the field.

Before taking this position, he was Colquitt County’s defensive line coach and has over 20 years of coaching under his belt.

Coach Slack talked about the style of football the Hornets will play going forward.

“We will be physical. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to be physical, and that’s something I want to instill in the kids as quickly as we can. When you get a team to that point, it’s amazing to watch and you talk about pinning children against other children and what not but it’s the nature of the game,” said Slack.

Coach Slack said he’s eager to get things rolling in January.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck

Latest News

Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets football
TCC announces former Colquitt head coach Rogers as new head coach
Who will bring home a GHSA state championship back to SWGA?
Brooks Co., Fitzgerald bring home state championships
Jackson Street in Thomasville was filled with nothing but students, faculty, parents, everybody...
Thomasville sends off Bulldogs to state championship in Atlanta