Cook’s new head coach wants new mindset for football team

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of the Hornets’ family and friends were in attendance to see their new head football coach, Byron Slack.

Coach Slack will be making history at Cook by being the first African-American head coach in their school history.

He said he wants to do whatever to help his team get to the next level on and off the field.

Before taking this position, he was Colquitt County’s defensive line coach and has over 20 years of coaching under his belt.

Coach Slack talked about the style of football the Hornets will play going forward.

“We will be physical. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to be physical, and that’s something I want to instill in the kids as quickly as we can. When you get a team to that point, it’s amazing to watch and you talk about pinning children against other children and what not but it’s the nature of the game,” said Slack.

Coach Slack said he’s eager to get things rolling in January.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.