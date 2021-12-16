Commissioners: ‘Lee Co. is in the best financial condition in its history’

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Commissioners say Lee County is in the best financial condition in its history.

Lee County commissioners heard their budget audit results this week.

The final numbers showed that despite Lee County’s population increasing more than 17 percent to 33,163 people, their overall spending remained within their county budget plans for the year. They ended the year with no debt.

In fact, they ended the year by increasing their surplus by more than $4,200,00.

With that surplus, the Lee County reserves increased 60 percent in the last 2 years. The Lee County fund balance is more than $16,082,000.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said commissioners are happy to report their positive financial news. Lee County commissioners lowered property taxes on average about 12 percent, as they look to more growth, both economically and population-wise, in the coming years.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.