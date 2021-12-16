Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Commissioners: ‘Lee Co. is in the best financial condition in its history’

Lee County
Lee County(WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Commissioners say Lee County is in the best financial condition in its history.

Lee County commissioners heard their budget audit results this week.

The final numbers showed that despite Lee County’s population increasing more than 17 percent to 33,163 people, their overall spending remained within their county budget plans for the year. They ended the year with no debt.

In fact, they ended the year by increasing their surplus by more than $4,200,00.

With that surplus, the Lee County reserves increased 60 percent in the last 2 years. The Lee County fund balance is more than $16,082,000.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said commissioners are happy to report their positive financial news. Lee County commissioners lowered property taxes on average about 12 percent, as they look to more growth, both economically and population-wise, in the coming years.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck

Latest News

Traffic alert
City closes lanes of Albany roads for repairs
Colquitt County
Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident
Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests
7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison
An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday.
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge