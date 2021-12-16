Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City closes lanes of Albany roads for repairs

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany roads will be closed due to repairs starting Thursday morning, according to the city.

The Albany Sewer Department will close both eastbound lanes at West Oakridge Drive and South Slappey Boulevard for emergency roadway repairs.

Both of Oakridge’s eastbound lanes, South Slappey Boulevard’s southbound left-turn lane and northbound right-turn lane will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until roadway repairs are complete.

Detour signs will be used to guide drivers around the road closure using South Slappey Boulevard and Newton Road.

Westbound lanes of Oakridge Drive at South Slappry will remain open.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck

Latest News

Georgia Department of Transportation logo (Source: GDOT)
Seminole, Brooks counties roads closing for bridge replacements
Passengers at Valdosta Airport ready for holiday travel.
South Georgians begin traveling for the holidays, Valdosta Airport sees increase in passengers
Major construction in South Georgia kicked off Monday on South Pinetree Boulevard and Magnolia...
Construction underway to add roundabout in Thomasville
Traffic alert
7-vehicle wreck causing traffic delay in Albany