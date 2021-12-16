City closes lanes of Albany roads for repairs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany roads will be closed due to repairs starting Thursday morning, according to the city.

The Albany Sewer Department will close both eastbound lanes at West Oakridge Drive and South Slappey Boulevard for emergency roadway repairs.

Both of Oakridge’s eastbound lanes, South Slappey Boulevard’s southbound left-turn lane and northbound right-turn lane will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until roadway repairs are complete.

Detour signs will be used to guide drivers around the road closure using South Slappey Boulevard and Newton Road.

Westbound lanes of Oakridge Drive at South Slappry will remain open.

