Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison

Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests
Calhoun Co. Prison contraband arrests(Calhoun Co. State Prison)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the traffic of people trying to smuggle drugs and contraband into the Calhoun State Prison had slowed in recent weeks. But suddenly, it picked back up.

The sheriff’s office has arrested a total of seven people this week trying to get contraband to inmates.

Deputies say four people from Lagrange were arrested Tuesday night, trying to fly drugs and phones into the Calhoun County State Prison with a large drone.

Deputies say four people from Lagrange were arrested Tuesday night, trying to fly drugs and...
Deputies say four people from Lagrange were arrested Tuesday night, trying to fly drugs and phones into the Calhoun County State Prison with a large drone.(Calhoun Co. State Prison)

A deputy saw people operating a drone from a field near the prison and arrested them. They had a large amount of ecstasy, marijuana, phones, and tobacco in a huge garbage bag, trying to fly it into the prison with a large drone.

They are now charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and conspiracy to smuggle contraband into a prison.

Sheriff Josh Hilton said this is the 14th drone they have seized this year trying to smuggle...
Sheriff Josh Hilton said this is the 14th drone they have seized this year trying to smuggle contraband into Calhoun State Prison.(Calhoun Co. State Prison)

Sheriff Josh Hilton said this is the 14th drone they have seized this year trying to smuggle contraband into Calhoun State Prison.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck

Latest News

Lee County
Commissioners: ‘Lee Co. is in the best financial condition in its history’
Traffic alert
City closes lanes of Albany roads for repairs
Colquitt County
Elderly Colquitt Co. man dies after fatal tractor accident
An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday.
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge