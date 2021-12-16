7 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband in Calhoun Co. State Prison

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the traffic of people trying to smuggle drugs and contraband into the Calhoun State Prison had slowed in recent weeks. But suddenly, it picked back up.

The sheriff’s office has arrested a total of seven people this week trying to get contraband to inmates.

Deputies say four people from Lagrange were arrested Tuesday night, trying to fly drugs and phones into the Calhoun County State Prison with a large drone.

A deputy saw people operating a drone from a field near the prison and arrested them. They had a large amount of ecstasy, marijuana, phones, and tobacco in a huge garbage bag, trying to fly it into the prison with a large drone.

They are now charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and conspiracy to smuggle contraband into a prison.

Sheriff Josh Hilton said this is the 14th drone they have seized this year trying to smuggle contraband into Calhoun State Prison.

