Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.
The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania.

The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police Commissioner Darren Hine. Police later Thursday confirmed a fifth child died in the hospital.

Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition. Hine said an investigation is underway.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers consoling each other as paramedics provided first aid to victims.

Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters ferried the injured to hospitals.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein called the incident “simply inconceivable... I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another.”

Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters “several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters.”

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday.
Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge
Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.
APD investigating Tuesday home invasion
Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
fresh produce
New grocery store opens in Albany
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Latest News

The interior is seen of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind,...
House panel demands information on federal execution drug
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a tragedy in Australia caused by a bouncy...
'Unthinkably heartbreaking': Australian PM discusses bouncy castle deaths
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for teen
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritans build teen a wheelchair ramp