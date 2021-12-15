Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

School store dedicated to longtime Albany figure

School store at Monroe High School
School store at Monroe High School(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new store now sits outside of the Monroe High School auditorium in honor of Milton “Junebug” Griffin.

Vanessa Richardson was overjoyed that her grandfather’s alma mater is keeping his legacy alive, by naming its school storefront after him.

“I could see me calling him saying granddaddy they named the school after you, he’d be like ‘Oh?’ He would never have imagined that so that was truly awesome. I was so excited about that,” Richardson said.

Principal Frederick Polite knew Griffin for over 30 years and says this was one of the easiest decisions he’s had to make.

“We felt that it would be robbery if we did not have this opportunity. He was responsible for this building. Not solely responsible, but he was a major contributor to the new facility here at Monroe High School and it was so befitting to name the school store after an entrepreneur in our district and our community. It was a great opportunity,” Polite said.

The store will include Monroe paraphernalia and snacks for students and visitors.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Latest News

Coffee County Nutrition Director Dawn Lewis said they serve around 7,500 lunches a day and in...
Supply shortages impacting meals at Coffee Co. Schools
A popular Valdosta radio personality was ambushed outside his radio station on January 20,...
Unsolved Georgia: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to release call made by slain radio DJ
Kicks for Cats organization.
VHS students host fundraiser for ‘Kicks for Cats’ organization
Isrea Butler, head of music Dept. at VSU.
Musician represents South Ga. in the Count Basie Orchestra