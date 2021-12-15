School store dedicated to longtime Albany figure

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new store now sits outside of the Monroe High School auditorium in honor of Milton “Junebug” Griffin.

Vanessa Richardson was overjoyed that her grandfather’s alma mater is keeping his legacy alive, by naming its school storefront after him.

“I could see me calling him saying granddaddy they named the school after you, he’d be like ‘Oh?’ He would never have imagined that so that was truly awesome. I was so excited about that,” Richardson said.

Principal Frederick Polite knew Griffin for over 30 years and says this was one of the easiest decisions he’s had to make.

“We felt that it would be robbery if we did not have this opportunity. He was responsible for this building. Not solely responsible, but he was a major contributor to the new facility here at Monroe High School and it was so befitting to name the school store after an entrepreneur in our district and our community. It was a great opportunity,” Polite said.

The store will include Monroe paraphernalia and snacks for students and visitors.

