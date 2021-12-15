Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
A candle factory worker said his boss threatened to fire him if he left before a deadly tornado...
Candle factory worker said he was threatened with firing if he left before tornado
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
At Kim Potter trial, jurors get 2 views of former officer
Kim Potter is seen on video reacting after she fatally shot Daunte Wright. She said she had...
GRAPHIC: Commander testifies about Potter's training