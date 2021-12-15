New grocery store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new grocery store in South Albany is now open. It’s at 1032 W. Gordon Avenue in the South Slappey Village Shopping Center.

Piggly Wiggly is on South Slappey. (WALB)

Albany resident and shopper, Yaz Johnson was a big proponent of the new grocery store. He said after Harvey’s closed a few years ago, there wasn’t a store within walking distance.

“You got a lot of houses, a lot of apartments, a lot of people that were actually depending on this grocery store. So something had to be done,” said Johnson.

And something was done. Now a Piggly Wiggly Foods For Less is bringing residents a bakery, fresh produce, and a deli.

Joey Futch is the store supervisor. He said they follow a cost-plus model. Meaning they sell their food at cost plus 10 percent.

Joey Futch, Supervisor (WALB)

“Used to be a food desert, but now is an oasis. Everything is cut fresh by hand. We have local produce. Great all-around shopping experience. A lot of companies do a tremendous markup on their groceries, we’re not. We’d rather sell a whole lot, make a little bit. That 10 percent has to cover payroll and shipping charges things like that.”

Johnson said when Harvey’s was closing, he met with the prior city manager and mayor to replace something in an area that had been important in his life.

“When I was 16 years old, I used to work in this building. It was very important to me to make sure that we had a grocery store right here back on South Slappey,” said Johnson.

He also owned a business across the street for 22 years, so he knows how much a grocery store impacts the area.

Pastor Yaz Johnson, Community Leader (WALB)

“When you look at the businesses in the area and the excitement of the people, it’s amazing to see the excitement of the people because it’s been a long time coming,” said Johnson.

The store is still looking to add more people to its team.

They say they have about 65 employees right now and need around 20 more. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The store supervisor said this is just their soft opening introducing the store, their grand opening is set for January.

