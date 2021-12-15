Musician represents South Ga. in the Count Basie Orchestra

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A musician is representing South Georgia in an international group, The Count Basie Orchestra.

Professor and department head of music at Valdosta State University (VSU), Isrea Butler’s instrument of choice is the trombone.

Aside from joining the Marines as a musician, he has taught and led various music departments at different universities.

Butler has played many of New York City’s top jazz ensembles and Broadway productions.

He’s also worked with many of the country’s leading jazz orchestras, like Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington.

And now he has an official seat with the Count Basie Orchestra.

One of the most prominent jazz performing groups, their concerts continue to sell out more than 85 years later.

”I think it’s important to show the students that you can actually do what they’re hoping to do someday, be professional musicians. So I’ve always tried to maintain my skills and improve and be able to bring that relevance to my teachings,” said Butler.

Butler is excited to represent Valdosta with the Count Basie Orchestra and be able to continue sharing new experiences and his knowledge with VSU students.

Isrea Butler, head of music Dept. at VSU. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.