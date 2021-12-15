Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Musician represents South Ga. in the Count Basie Orchestra

Isrea Butler, head of music Dept. at VSU.
Isrea Butler, head of music Dept. at VSU.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A musician is representing South Georgia in an international group, The Count Basie Orchestra.

Professor and department head of music at Valdosta State University (VSU), Isrea Butler’s instrument of choice is the trombone.

Aside from joining the Marines as a musician, he has taught and led various music departments at different universities.

Butler has played many of New York City’s top jazz ensembles and Broadway productions.

He’s also worked with many of the country’s leading jazz orchestras, like Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington.

And now he has an official seat with the Count Basie Orchestra.

One of the most prominent jazz performing groups, their concerts continue to sell out more than 85 years later.

”I think it’s important to show the students that you can actually do what they’re hoping to do someday, be professional musicians. So I’ve always tried to maintain my skills and improve and be able to bring that relevance to my teachings,” said Butler.

Butler is excited to represent Valdosta with the Count Basie Orchestra and be able to continue sharing new experiences and his knowledge with VSU students.

Isrea Butler, head of music Dept. at VSU.
Isrea Butler, head of music Dept. at VSU.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Latest News

Kicks for Cats organization.
VHS students host fundraiser for ‘Kicks for Cats’ organization
fresh produce
New grocery store opens in Albany
Western Kentucky University's Habitat for Humanity club volunteering for Fuller House in...
Fuller Center in Americus plans to give back to Western Kentucky University
Senior Army Instructor Chief Troy Hope is giving back to foster children this Christmas through...
Fitzgerald High JROTC program giving back to those in foster care this Christmas