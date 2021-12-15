Lee Co. BOE looking to fill vacant District 5 seat

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Education is looking for interested people who live in District 5 to apply to serve on their board.

Frank Griffin resigned his position on Dec. 3. Griffin was elected to the board of education in 2020 to represent District 5.

Board members said they will soon appoint a successor to serve until the next election in 2024.

To apply, the board is asking interested people to stop by the Board of Education Office, 126 Starksville Avenue, call (229) 903-2100, or reach out to any of its members.

