Highs around 80 as rain returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine as temperatures topped the upper 60s low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight patchy fog with lows around 50. Morning fog and low clouds give way to more sunshine as highs reach low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to high pressure a rather benign weather pattern holds until a cold front arrives the end of the week.

Until then a warming trend continues with unseasonably warm highs low to upper 70s and near-to record warmth Friday and Saturday. As the front pushes east, unsettled weather is on tap for the weekend into early week.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday through Tuesday morning. Not a washout but expect periods of rain each of those days with cooler temperatures. Highs drop from the low 70s Sunday into the low 60s while lows go from the 50s into the mid 40s Tuesday morning.

