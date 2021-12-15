Ask the Expert
Fire crews respond to Atkinson Co. restaurant fire

Atkinson Co. restaurant structure fire
Atkinson Co. restaurant structure fire(Atkinson County EMA/Fire)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - An Atkinson County restaurant is recovering from a structure fire, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

On Tuesday, the Atkinson County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The County Cabin Restaurant around 8:16 p.m.

Fire officials said the first unit arrived on the scene within five minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area of the restaurant.

The fire was quickly contained to the kitchen area with some smoke damage thanks to the Atkinson County Fire Department, along with help from Coffee County and Clinch County fire departments, the post stated.

All occupants were evacuated safely and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time.

