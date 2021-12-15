Calling all Blazers: Show your support as VSU heads off to NCAA championship

Ask the Expert
The team will leave the campus at 4 p.m. and go down Patterson Street to the airport.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County is calling on all of Blazer Nation on Wednesday to line the streets to support the Valdosta State University football team as they head to Texas for the NCAA national championship.

“We are asking all those who love Blazer Athletics to line the route, especially in the downtown Valdosta/Historic Lowndes County Courthouse area,” the county said in a release. “Please bring your signs, pom-poms and wear your red and black.”

The team will leave the campus at 4 p.m. and go down Patterson Street to the airport.

