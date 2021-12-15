Ask the Expert
Augusta man convicted in multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man could spend three decades in prison after being convicted of fraudulently borrowing nearly $3 million to refinance a downtown Augusta apartment complex before he sought bankruptcy protection when facing foreclosure.

Jerome Walter Kiggundu, 37, the registered agent and managing member of Nakaddu LLC, a/k/a Kiggun Properties LLC, was found guilty after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court on charges of bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud and false statements under oath.

Kiggundu faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison along with substantial fines and restitution, followed by a period of supervised release.

“Jerome Kiggundu spun a web of financial lies to obtain a loan for millions of dollars, and then compounded those falsehoods by committing bankruptcy fraud and lying under oath when he was confronted about it,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

As spelled out during the trial before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall, Kiggundu borrowed $2.83 million in March 2019 by submitting fraudulent bank statements to falsely claim his company had an average monthly operating balance of approximately $100,000.

In truth, his account had an average of about $500.

As collateral to secure the loan, Kiggundu pledged an 80-unit apartment complex at 405 Hale St. in Augusta and “falsely listed an ownership interest in 1726 Leona Mitchell Blvd., Enid, Oklahoma and reported $2,150,000 in equity,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office previously reported.

Kiggundu also submitted a false personal financial statement overstating his net worth and assets, according to prosecutors.

When the scheme started to unravel, Kiggundu filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, then submitted fake bank statements in his bankruptcy, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick J. Schwedler and Jennifer A. Stanley.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

