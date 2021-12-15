Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD investigating Tuesday home invasion

Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.
Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday.

Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.

One of the victims told police she heard a noise and when she went to check it out, she saw a man in her kitchen with a gun. Police said the man was dressed all in black and had a black ski mask.

The man held the woman at gunpoint and let another armed man all in black inside the home, according to police.

The woman called out to her son and then the two suspects demanded he get on the floor.

Police said when the son saw the two men, he went back into his room and the suspects started shooting. He was able to get a gun he had and started shooting back at the suspects. The two men then ran away and left in a small silver/gray vehicle, according to police.

Police said no one was injured but the home did get significant damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy, Carol, and David Saturday were killed in a fatal crash in Doerun.
Colquitt Co. Schools remembers longtime employees killed in fatal crash
Dr. Byron Slack is the new head football coach for Cook High School.
New football coach named for Cook High School
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 133.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Latest News

Western Kentucky University's Habitat for Humanity club volunteering for Fuller House in...
Fuller Center in Americus plans to give back to Western Kentucky University
WALB
APD Reminds Community about ATV Safety
WALB
Salvation Army of Valdosta to host Christmas feeding for the homeless
WALB
The Change Center doubles number of Christmas gifts