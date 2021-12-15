APD investigating Tuesday home invasion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday.

Police said it happened in the 200 block of Hillside Drive.

One of the victims told police she heard a noise and when she went to check it out, she saw a man in her kitchen with a gun. Police said the man was dressed all in black and had a black ski mask.

The man held the woman at gunpoint and let another armed man all in black inside the home, according to police.

The woman called out to her son and then the two suspects demanded he get on the floor.

Police said when the son saw the two men, he went back into his room and the suspects started shooting. He was able to get a gun he had and started shooting back at the suspects. The two men then ran away and left in a small silver/gray vehicle, according to police.

Police said no one was injured but the home did get significant damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

