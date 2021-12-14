Ask the Expert
UPS Healthcare: 1 billion COVID vaccines delivered across the globe in a year

Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said UPS Healthcare has delivered one billion...
Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said UPS Healthcare has delivered one billion coronavirus vaccines across the globe.(UPS)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday marks one year of the first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia.

Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said since then, they’ve delivered one billion coronavirus vaccines across the globe.

Wheeler said now, UPS Healthcare is focused on helping those get the vaccine in other countries.

“So, we’re actually pivoting now to help the rest of the world get back on its feet. You know, many African countries and Asian countries are still not at the world average vaccination (rate). They’re well below 10% than Africa. And we still believe UPS Healthcare can do a lot to help bring the vaccines around the world,” Wheeler said.

During this time last year, those who’ve worked on the front lines made a huge impact on our world.

Ashley McDaniel, infection preventionist at Tift Regional Medical Center, remembers this day last year when the health care facility received its very first vaccination delivery.

“I believe in vaccines. Vaccines work, so to see our health care providers being one of the first ones to receive those vaccines, it was a very big occasion.” McDaniel said.

The CDC is using this day to show the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks. The CDC is also encouraging people to get vaccinated if they plan to be around loved ones during the holiday. They encourage those 16 and older to also get the booster vaccine.

If you have questions and concerns, call your primary doctor.

