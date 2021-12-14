Ask the Expert
Tifton PD makes arrest in Dec. convenience store armed robbery

Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.
Shawn Learnest Warren, 53, was arrested in connection to the armed robbery.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man has been arrested after community tips identified him as a suspect in a convenience store robbery, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD).

Police said on Monday, around 4:14 a.m., officers responded to Friendly Express in the 200 block of East 20th Street about an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the store clerk told them a man entered the store, walked up to the counter, pointed a handgun, and demanded money from the register and two cartons of cigarettes. The clerk gave the man the items and the suspect ran from the scene.

After posting surveillance of the suspect on Facebook, TPD said they received several tips from concerned citizens. As a result, police started tracking Shawn Learnest Warren, 53.

TPD said they also contacted Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashburn Police Department, who were able to find Warren in Turner County.

A release said after a brief chase, Warren was arrested by Turner County deputies and now is being held in the Tift County Jail on armed robbery charges.

Police also issued the following statement in the release:

Tifton Police Department would like to thank all who recognized the person in this video, cared enough for our community’s safety, and shared information to assist in his capture. You put many at ease by helping to get this person off our streets and making our community safer. You made a difference. Tifton Police Department would also like to thank the Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Ashburn Police Department for their assistance in capturing this suspect.

