Staying dry and warming up

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For some lots of sunshine while others had lingering clouds and virtually dry Monday. Clearing early evening then clouds return with patchy fog as lows drop into the mid 40s overnight.

High pressure dominates through the week. However an easterly flow will keep a sun/cloud mix and dry conditions through the week. Also, a warming trend continues as temperatures moderate from the low 70s to low 80s. Expect near to record warmth as highs top upper 70s low 80s Friday and Saturday.

Next cold front slowly moves into the region Friday. Ahead of the boundary increasing clouds, rain chances and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Staying dry and warming up
