South Ga. organization, VPD collecting donations for Kentucky storm victims

Twisting through the middle of the U.S. overnight Friday, the storms killed dozens, leaving a trail of destruction behind.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is lending a helping hand to Kentucky tornado victims.

New Territory Outreach Ministries and Valdosta Police Department are coming together to help those affected in Mayfield.

Twisting through the middle of the U.S. overnight Friday, the storms killed dozens, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Pastor Monica Allen with New Territory Outreach Ministries said when she saw the news, she knew she wanted to help.

“When I seen this in the news, I was like, ‘we have to do something Valdosta.’ I said to myself, ‘it’s time again for us to come together to help these people because it could’ve been us,’” said Allen.

The two are lending a helping hand to those who lost everything during this holiday season.

“This was unexpected. It just came out of the sky, out of the blue and destroyed, people lost lives and loved ones. We can come together as a community with compassion to help somebody at this time,” said Allen.

Allen will head to Mayfield on Friday.

They will collect items to take until Thursday. That includes hygiene products, pillows, blankets, tents, water and nonperishable goods.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said it can take days to have a final death toll.

People could be without water, heat or electricity in cold temperatures for weeks or longer.

Donations can be dropped off at the Valdosta Police Department.

