SGMC Sleep Center helping treat sleep disorders

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One in every three people has a sleep disorder and 95% of them remain undiagnosed.

The Sleep Center at South Georgia Medical Center conducts sleep studies, determines the issue and helps you get the rest needed.

Visiting in the nighttime, patients stay overnight in their private room. The sleep technician monitors the patient’s muscle, brain and respiratory activity. All the data recorded is reviewed by a sleep physician.

Neurology and Sleep Specialist Dr. Mahmood Eisa said slumber is a crucial part of medicine.

“A lot of people are chronically sleep-deprived. And because of that, the lifestyle and other issues come and can affect people in a big way. People don’t understand how important sleep is to their health,” said Eisa.

The Sleep Center at South Georgia Medical Center conducts sleep studies, determines the issue and helps you get the rest needed. (WALB)

Lack of sleep can cause depression, mood changes, drowsiness during the day, lack of focus. These can lead to the need for caffeine and can cause other problems like heart issues, seizures and high blood pressure.

Eisa said the top two disorders they treat the most are sleep apnea and insomnia.

“The incidents of sleep apnea are really increasing in this community but it follows the pattern. We call this the stroke belt and there is a lot of obesity,” Eisa said.

Extra weight affects the passageway for air when sleeping, causing loud snoring and the breathing will repeatedly stop and start.

Eisa calls this the obesity pandemic, which is not only a local problem but a problem across the country. And there’s the COVID-19 pandemic toll.

“Insomnia and stress, with the COVID situation, a lot of people are getting insomnia. They are worried, the tension and the stress affect them. Insomnia is becoming a bigger problem,” said Eisa.

An ongoing restless cycle, Eisa said after the study is concluded, they help the patient find a treatment to fit their diagnosis.

That can range from lifestyle changes, to sleep aids and medication.

The Sleep Center recently became accredited by the American Commission for Health Care.

Referrals are required for a sleep study and sleep testing appointments are available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.