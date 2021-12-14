School leaders discuss redistricting plan for Dougherty Co. students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Changes could soon be coming for students and parents in the Dougherty County School System.

School leaders met Monday to discuss a redistricting plan that could change where students report to school.

This redistricting happens every 10 years. Since the last one in 2010, the population for Dougherty County has changed.

County Attorney for Dougherty County Spencer Lee said according to census data, more than 8,000 residents have left since 2010.

This now means some areas of the county have more people being represented than other areas.

This also means that new boundary lines will have to be set for the school system.

Lee said this could take up to a year to complete. However, they are encouraging the plan to be finished as soon as possible or they could be sued.

Before any final decisions are made, a map will have to be created people will need to be delegated to oversee the process.

