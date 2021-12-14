Peanut Proud donating to Kentucky tornado victims

BLAKLEY, Ga. (WALB) - Four peanut farmers from Blakley have been collecting cans of peanut butter to send to victims affected by natural disasters, for nearly 15 years.

Peanut butter is a logical thing to send to those affected by disasters because it’s healthy, doesn’t require a refrigerator and can be used on a multitude of foods.

Michael Newberry is one of the four co-chairmen of Peanut Proud. Newberry said this nonprofit started around 2009 and made their first peanut butter donation to Hati.

When Hurricane Michael happened in 2018, Newberry said a Kentucky baptist disaster relief team came to Blakley, stayed for two weeks and fed those affected. To repay them, they are sending semi truckloads of peanut butter to Kentucky as a donation to help those who have been affected.

“If you give us a dollar, we can buy a jar of peanut butter and have it delivered to where it needs to be. That’s a pretty good deal,” Newberry said.

Please help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. Back during Hurricane Michael, the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief... Posted by Peanut Proud Festival on Sunday, December 12, 2021

