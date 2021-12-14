Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Peanut Proud donating to Kentucky tornado victims

Peanut butter is a logical thing to send to those affected by disasters because it’s healthy,...
Peanut butter is a logical thing to send to those affected by disasters because it’s healthy, doesn’t require a refrigerator and can be used on a multitude of foods.(Peanut Proud)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKLEY, Ga. (WALB) - Four peanut farmers from Blakley have been collecting cans of peanut butter to send to victims affected by natural disasters, for nearly 15 years.

Peanut butter is a logical thing to send to those affected by disasters because it’s healthy, doesn’t require a refrigerator and can be used on a multitude of foods.

Michael Newberry is one of the four co-chairmen of Peanut Proud. Newberry said this nonprofit started around 2009 and made their first peanut butter donation to Hati.

When Hurricane Michael happened in 2018, Newberry said a Kentucky baptist disaster relief team came to Blakley, stayed for two weeks and fed those affected. To repay them, they are sending semi truckloads of peanut butter to Kentucky as a donation to help those who have been affected.

“If you give us a dollar, we can buy a jar of peanut butter and have it delivered to where it needs to be. That’s a pretty good deal,” Newberry said.

Please help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. Back during Hurricane Michael, the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief...

Posted by Peanut Proud Festival on Sunday, December 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Highway 33.
3 killed in Doerun fatal wreck
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Gallene Tinson at her celebration at her church for her 100th birthday.
Albany church celebrates member’s 100th birthday
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A deceased person was found in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.
Albany death investigation underway

Latest News

The Sleep Center is at South Georgia Medical Center.
SGMC Sleep Center helping treat sleep disorders
Twisting through the middle of the U.S. overnight Friday, the storms killed dozens, leaving a...
South Ga. organization, VPD collecting donations for Kentucky storm victims
WALB
Peanut Proud Donates To Tornado Victims
WALB
South Ga. organization and VPD collect donations to help tornado victims in Kentucky